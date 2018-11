Phyllis E. Kliefoth

Phyllis E. Kliefoth, 93, of Godfrey, died at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Memorial services will be at 9 a.m. Monday, November 12, at the United Methodist Village Chapel. Rev. Tim Pate will officiate. Burial will be in Mokena, Ill.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.