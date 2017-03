Phyllis J. Chamberlain, 84, died at 2:07 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, in the presence of her loving family.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.