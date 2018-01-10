Phyllis Leotta Bodi, 76, of Granite City, died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
