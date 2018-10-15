Phyllis Mae Hamberg, 87, passed into eternal rest at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Rosewood Care Center in Godfrey. Born February 18, 1931 in Shawneetown, IL, she was the daughter of George E. and Grace L. (Emerson) Harris. On March 13, 1948 she married John F. Hamberg in Alton. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2003. Mrs. Hamberg was a homemaker and loved to cook and take care of her family. Surviving are two daughters, Martha Layton (Vic) of Roxana and Karen Marshall (Howard Jr.) of Grafton, two sons, Stephen Hamberg (Sharon) of Alton and Edward Hamberg (Susan) of Alton, eight grandchildren, Eric and Nicole Hamberg, Shawn and Patrick Kearbey, Anthony, Angela and Benjamin Hamberg and Cody Marshall and six great grandchildren, Taylor, Dalton, Cheyenne, Iris, Chelsea and Caleb. Also surviving is a brother, Richard Harris (Doris) of Belleville. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Shelby Kearbey and a sister, Barbara Irvin. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com