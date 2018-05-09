Preston Daniel Nicard, 17, of Granite City, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Monday, May 7, 2018. He was born Sept. 11, 2000, in St. Louis.

He was a junior at Granite City High School, where he was on the wrestling team. He also enjoyed playing baseball with the Granite City Parks and Recreation. He loved his days of fishing, loved the outdoors, was always very adventurous and enjoyed camping. He enjoyed machine shop class at school and always dreamed of being a marine biologist. He loved dogs and cherished his new puppy, Kaly. He loved going to the beach, being around kids, loved his siblings, was always wanting to help others and had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, MaryEllen G. Nicard of Granite City; his father and stepmother, Daniel G. and Amanda Schrader of Granite City; siblings, Kristian Nicard, Skylar Boon, Jonah Boone, Jacob Schrader and Dayva Schrader, all of Granite City; grandparents, MaryEllen B. and Edward J. Nicard Sr. of Berkeley, Mo., Deonna Cristel of Highland and Donald and Vicki Schrader of Granite City; great-grandmother, Evelyn Goodson of Alton; many aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a great-aunt, Lois Bommarito.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018. Memorials may be made to his family and may be accepted at the funeral home.