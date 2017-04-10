Priscilla Anne Hunt, 73, of Wood River, died unexpectedly at 1:56 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
Services will be private.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
Priscilla Anne Hunt, 73, of Wood River, died unexpectedly at 1:56 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
Services will be private.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014