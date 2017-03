Quinten K. Eihausen, 93, of Edwardsville, died at 4:13 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon, with full military honors.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.