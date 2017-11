R. Marie (Summers) Haycraft, 70, of Alton, died at 7:46 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at her residence.

A celebration of her life will be 1-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, followed by a graveside committal service at 4:30 p.m. at Bethalto United Church Cemetery in Bethalto.