Rachel Eunice Diggs, 76, of Glen Carbon, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church in Maryville. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.