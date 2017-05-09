Ralph David Price, 77, of Granite City, passed away at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at his home.

He was born June 25, 1939, in East St. Louis, a son of the late Eli and Ruth (Duryea) Hook. He married Verna J. (Bailey) Price on June 12, 1959, at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Granite City, and she survives.

He retired in network management from Southwestern Bell in 1991 after 34 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Communication Workers of America and had been a member of the Teamsters and Granite City Masonic Lodge. Ralph enjoyed his days of fishing and tinkering with anything mechanical, including clocks and lawn mowers. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife of nearly 58 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Bobby Soto of Granite City; a brother and sister-in-law, Eli and Joyce Hook Jr. of McLeansboro, Ill.; a sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Monty Lientz of Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Judy Price of Galatia, Ill., and Raelene Hook of Seymour, Ind.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Price and three brothers, Charles Price, Harold Hook and George Hook.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Clair Ave. in Granite City, with the Rev. Mark Powell officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to the Price Family or to Unity Baptist Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.