Ralph Edward Watson, 76, of Edwardsville, formerly of Granite City and Worden, died at 7:23 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Saturday, July 29, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.