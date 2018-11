Ralph Harold French

Ralph Harold French, 81, of Maryville, formerly of Florissant, Mo., passed away at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s with Fr. Dan Bergbower officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with military honors.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.