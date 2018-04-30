Ralph K. Martin Sr., 88, of Granite City, passed away at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Madison, a son of the late Matthew Eli and Hessel C. (Crowley) Martin. He married Ada Mae (Rhodes) Martin on Aug. 16, 1952, in Piggott, Ark., and she survives.

He retired from Granite City Steel after 38 years of dedicated service as a diesel mechanic. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. Ralph was a devoted Christian and was of the General Baptist faith. He loved nature, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed deer hunting, camping and gardening. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Debra M. Jones of Granite City and Joyce E. and Thomas Jones of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Ralph K. and Alison Martin Jr. of Alton; five grandchildren, Sharon Brace, Crystal Matthews, Thomas Jones, Justin Martin and Chad Martin; 11 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emmaline, Logan, Aralyn, Gabriel, Kaitlin, Adaline, Justin Jr., Jamison, Khegan, and Kylee; a brother and sister-in-law, Everett and Blanche Martin of South Roxana; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Martin.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Cecil Cook officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home.