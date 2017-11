Ralph Norman Weiss, 98, of Glen Carbon, died at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Graveside services with full military honors will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Alto Pass Cemetery in Alto Pass, Ill.