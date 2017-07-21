Ramie Lynn Faith Muse of Bethalto was born and went to be with the Angels at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
Ramie Lynn Faith Muse of Bethalto was born and went to be with the Angels at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014