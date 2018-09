Randall “R.B.” Williams

Randall “R.B.” Williams, 62, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 13, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights.