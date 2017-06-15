Randall Bruce “Randy” Worthen, 62, of Mitchell, passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

He was born Feb. 18, 1955, in Granite City, a son of the late Lyman E. and Ruby E. (Krug) Worthen.

He married Tina M. (Luchini) Worthen on Dec. 15, 1973, at the First Baptist Church in Mitchell and she survives.

He retired as a warehouse manager in April 2017 from Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing after 31 years of dedicated service.

He was a member of the Granite City Eagles Aerie No. 1126. Randy was a devoted St. Louis Blues fan and season ticket holder. He loved soccer and was a tri-captain of the first Illinois state soccer champions for Granite City High School. He enjoyed his days by playing golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He took pride in barbecuing and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Greg Vaughn of Granite City and Emily and Aron Gobble of East Alton; four grandchildren, Alivia and Alex Vaughn and Rylee and Henrik Gobble; one brother and sister-in-law, Lyman “Wayne” and Marilyn Worthen of Mitchell; mother-in-law, Pat Luchini of Mitchell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Trudy Luchini of Clayton, Mo.; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Tammy and Rich Cox of Granite City and Tracy Krug of Granite City; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Worthen, and father-in-law, Bill Luchini Sr.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

Memorials may be made to the Worthen family and will be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.