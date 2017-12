Randall Robert Witter Sr., 70, and Rhonda Marguerete Witter, 59, both of Granite City, passed away together Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at their home from injuries sustained in a house fire.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at GC First Assembly of God. Private burial will be at a later date.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.