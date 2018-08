Randy L. LaBardi

Randy L. LaBardi, 59, of Downers Grove, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 20. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.