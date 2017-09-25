Randy Lee Miles, 58, of Collinsville, died Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
