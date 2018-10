Raquel Cox, 87, passed away October 16, 2018 at her home in Alton.

Survived by three sons, James (Susie), Reginald "Rick", Kenneth (Pamela); daughter, Cynthia; grandchildren; and brother, Reynaldo Herrera.

Visitation 9 until service time at 11 am, Friday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial in Upper Alton Cemetery.