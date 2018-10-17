Raquel Cox, 87, went to her heavenly home to be with Pete, at 4:12 am on October 16, 2018.

Born in Oilton, TX on March 3, 1931, she was the daughter of Hilario and Refujia (Ramas) Herrera.

She married James R. "Pete" Cox on May 7, 1954 in Alton. He died September 3, 1987.

Surviving are three sons, James (Susie) Cox of O'Fallon, MO, Reginald "Rick" (Jonnese) Cox of Alton, Kenneth (Pamela) Cox of Gerald, MO; a daughter, Cynthia Cox of Alton; nine grandchildlren; 13 great grandchildren; and a brother, Reynaldo (Amanda) Herrera of Loredo, TX.

Her parents; husband; and a grandson, Brian Cox preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am Friday, October 19 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemeterey.

The family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude for the wonderful caring staff of BJC Hospice of Alton and in that, are honored to designate them as her memorial.