Ray A. Fitzpatrick, 95, of Wood River, died at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.
There will be a private visitation and burial at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
