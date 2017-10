Raymond E. Manley, 79, died on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at his residence. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Faith Family Church of Illinois, 78 East Jennings Avenue in Wood River. His son, Pastor Buddy Manley will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family or to Faith Family Church of Illinois in Wood River.