Raymond Edward “Butsie” Meyer Sr., 83, of Granite City, passed away at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born Dec. 12, 1934, in St. Louis, a son of the late John and Julia (Breier) Meyer.

Raymond was born in St. Louis and grew up there. He spent the majority of his working years at Stout Industries as a Foreman with 35 years of service in outdoor sign manufacturing. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, enjoyed the outdoors and his days of fishing and loved to barbecue. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Raymond and Tina Meyer Jr. of Patterson, Mo., Julia and Michael Ruble of Annapolis, Mo., Ronald and Martha Meyer of Piedmont, Mo., Walter and Beverly Meyer of Jackson, Mo., Donald and Diane Meyer of Patterson, Mo., Brian and Amanda Meyer of Granite City, and Melissa and Freddie Layne of Granite City; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter Meyer of Saint Charles, Mo., Arnold Meyer of Granite City, David Meyer of St. Louis, and John Meyer of St. Charles, Mo.; sisters, Mary Jane Hebblethwaite of St. Louis; Dorothy Ochoa of South Roxana, and Shirley Diehl of Indiana; his beloved friends and former wives, Loretta Lundy of Patterson, Mo., and Marianne Meyer of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Meyer.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Clint Wisdom officiating. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.