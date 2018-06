Raymond F. LaGarce, 76, of Edwardsville, died suddenly Wednesday, June 6, 2018, while on vacation in Sedona, Ariz.

A celebration of life open house will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the Leclaire Room at N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is handling arrangements.