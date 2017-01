Raymond J. Schultz, 76 of Granite City, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Mo.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m., with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Military rites will be performed at the conclusion of his service.