Raymond R. Hoffman Sr.

Raymond R. Hoffman Sr., 84, of Granite City, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

He was born February 21, 1934, in Granite City, a son of the late Olin and Zula (Bilyeu) Hoffman. He married Betty Ann (Kostyshock) Hoffman on September 29, 1952, in Granite City and she survives. He had retired from the Granite City Park District after 60 years of dedicated service. During these years of service, he had served as an umpire, commissioner serving on the Park Board and worked with the many sports programs. He had a love of sports, was an avid bowler and was a recipient of many awards and recognitions for his dedication years involved with sports. He served with the American Softball Association throughout his life and served as commissioner and was inducted in the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council No. 1013 of Granite City, where he had served as a Grand Knight. Raymond was very proud to live and work in Granite City and truly loved supporting the community.

In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, he is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Mary Ellen Hoffman of St. Louis, Jeff and Liz Hoffman of Granite City, and Chris and Kristin Hoffman of St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Sandra Hoffman of Granite City; 10 grandchildren and spouses, Raymond and Tatiana Hoffman, John and LeAnn Hoffman, Katie Hoffman, Evan Hoffman, Andy and Megan Hoffman, Stephanie and Nick Morrow, Elizabeth Hoffman, Justin Hoffman, Owen Hoffman and Reece Hoffman; four great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Scarlett, Arina, and Maggie; one brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Marcia Hoffman of Frankfort, Ill.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Raymond O. Hoffman; great-grandson, Paul Raymond Hoffman; sister, Connie; and an infant sister, Dolores.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with a plaque presentation at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.