Raymond R. Walter Jr., 70 of Brighton, died at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Bethalto, with Alton VFW Post No. 1308 conducting military graveside rites.