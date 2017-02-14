Raymond Wallace Baker, 76, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Jerseyville.
Services were private. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Do Drop Inn.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
