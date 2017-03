Rebecca Merrill, 34, of Bethalto, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Saint Louis Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Cremation rites have been accorded.