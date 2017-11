Renae Baker (Harris) (Howard) 69, a longtime Alton resident, died at 8:05 a.m. Monday, Nov, 20, 2017.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27. Burial will be at Fosterburg Cemetery.