The Rev. Alta H. Vaughn, 86, died at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at Meadowbrook Assembly of God, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.