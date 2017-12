The Rev. Dr. David Fielding, 73, of Granite City, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, Ill.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.