Rev. George L. Morelock

Rev. George Leo Morelock, 80, of Chatham, Ill., passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Home in Springfield after a brief battle with cancer.

George was born on Jan. 3, 1938, in Thayer, the son of Thomas and Mary Mateychick Morelock. He and his family were members of Sacred Heart Parish in Virden. George graduated from Virden High School in 1955 and later enrolled in the Springfield diocesan seminary in September 1957. He attended St. John’s Home Mission Seminary in Little Rock, Ark., in 1958.

He was ordained May 22, 1965, and served the Diocese of Springfield as the associate pastor at St. Elizabeth in Granite City from 1965 to 1969; St. Agnes in Springfield from 1969 to 1973; Our Lady of Lourdes in Decatur in 1973; St. Matthew in Alton from 1973 to 1977; and Blessed Sacrament in Springfield from 1977 to 1980. His first pastoral assignment was St. John the Baptist in Coffeen and Sacred Heart in Panama from 1980 to 1988. He served at St. Raymond in Raymond from 1988 to 1994 and St. Agnes in Hillsboro from 1994 to 1998. Bishop Daniel Ryan appointed George as chaplain at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro from 1980 to 2008. Completing his time at Graham, George returned to parish ministry, serving as a parochial administrator at SS Mary and Joseph Church in Carlinville and St. Raymond from 2005 until his retirement in 2008.

He resided in Chatham since his retirement and assisted the pastor at St. Joseph the Worker Church as “senior priest.” His secret to a happy retirement was to keep active with family and friends, to nurture the spiritual life, to read and to learn. George’s life was one of service and charity — to the community, to his parish and to his family. He was always willing to pray for others, offer needed guidance, just talk or provide an encouraging word. He was a priest’s priest, helping many to explore their calling to the priesthood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John, Thomas, Joseph and infant brother Edward Morelock; and sisters Agnes Maynerich and Mary Mathias. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, as well as many great-great nieces and great-great nephews. He was a Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree member of Pope John XXIII Assembly in Hillsboro. He was an avid lover of pets and took in numerous rescue dogs over his lifetime. He loved music from the “Rat Pack” big band era, show tunes, theater and the fine arts, and of course, Fox News. He loved to laugh and use “the microphone,” singing and entertaining others with his guitar and a charming baritone voice that was loved by so many. He will remain alive in our memories and in our hearts.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 2, 2018, at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Chatham, celebrated by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki with other priests of the Diocese. Interment services were held Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Virden Cemetery in Virden, with his nephew Deacon Greg Maynerich officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Fr. George’s family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Catholic Pastoral Center, 1615 West Washington St., Springfield, IL 62702-4757; Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202; Sacred Heart Church, 722 N Springfield St., Virden, IL 62690; or to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 E Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629.

