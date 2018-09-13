Rev. James T. “J.T.” Kelly

Rev. James T. “J.T.” Kelly, 74, of Kincaid, Ill., passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018, in Springfield, Ill.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, September 14, at Faith Community Worship Center in Taylorville. Visitation will also be 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at The Bethalto Church of God. Rev. Jerry Thorpe and Rev. Darrell Garrett will officiate both services. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 18, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.