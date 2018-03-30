Rev. Michael Edward Garrison, 65, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

Michael was born on Dec. 30, 1952, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of the late William and Chloe (Barnes) Garrison. Michael was an ordained minister with the Christian and Missionary Alliance and pastored for 10 years. He was a 1995 graduate of Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Ga., earning a bachelor’s degree in missions and pastoral ministries, magna cum laude. Michael served as a chaplain for Heartland Hospice for 15 years. Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, earning an associate’s degree in computer science, retiring in 1992 as a communications computer systems program technician, where he earned an Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Citation, Air Force Organizational Excellence Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Overseas Service Medal. Michael was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville and in his free time Michael enjoyed his days of reading and studying the word of God. He loved the outdoors, running many marathons, half marathons, fishing and swimming. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, and never missed a chance to root them on. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Michael will be remembered for the many lives he touched as a hospice chaplain and the ministry he provided to the many families in need.

Michael is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Sharon (Redden) Garrison, whom he married on Dec. 5, 1975; his children, Amy (Randy) Westmoreland of Toccoa, Ga., Sara (Ryan) Mueller of Troy, Ill., Rachel (Kenny) Holmes of Collinsville, and David Garrison of Maryville; grandchildren, Brenden Fulbright, Hunter Fulbright, Abigail Mueller, Samuel Mueller, Brooklyn Holmes, and Layla Holmes; sisters, Zola Elaine Garrison of Columbus, Ohio, Joy Fent (Ralph) Carter of Springfield, Ohio, and Rita (Ron) Hall of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and brothers, Mark Fent of Springfield, Ohio, Jay (Tammy) Fent of Springfield, Ohio, and Dale Fent of Springfield, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa R. Garrison; and brothers, Ronald Garrison and Charles Garrison.

Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Michael’s life, visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, with Pastor Tom Hufty and Pastor Nathaniel Ferrell officiating at First Baptist of Maryville. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Troy, Ill., with full military rites. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to African Vision of Hope, Maryville; or Gideon’s International to purchase Bibles to extend the Kingdom of God.