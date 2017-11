The Rev. William “Bill” Lloyd, 71, died at 10:57 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Bethalto Church of God. Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.