Reverend Jeffrey R. Smith, 76, of Granite City, went to be with the Lord at 10:26 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at his home.

He was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Miner Switch, Mo., a son of the late Henry and Ina Mae (Benford) Gant. He married Janet D. (Jacobs) Smith on Nov. 21, 1959, at the Community Heights Assembly of God Church in Granite City and she survives.

Reverend Smith began his devoted life of ministry at the age of 19. He has served as a Pastor for 57 years from his years at Community Heights Assembly of God Church and ending his service with New Life Christian Fellowship with many affiliations of various churches and ministries throughout the years. His love of life was serving the Lord and serving others. Jeff had a special love of music and enjoyed sharing songs to those around him. He always had a kind word and enjoyed sharing a joke or story with others. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed sports in his early years. He cherished his family and loved spending times with his daughters and grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, he is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kimberly and Douglas Stephenson of Fayetteville, N.C., Kristina Dunbar of Granite City and Kerrie and Chuck Kolb of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Nicole Stephenson, Bailey Stephenson, Kaleb Dunbar, Kody Dunbar, Hannah Plumley, Jordan and Jessie Kolb and Sarah Kolb; a great-grandchild, Jaxton Douglas and expecting another great-grandchild, Paislee Raye; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Jim Baldwin of Granite City and Norma and Roland Norman of California; a sister-in-law, Patti Smith of Tennessee; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Smith.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a host of clergy and friends officiating. Memorials may be made to Community Christian Centers Incorporated and may be accepted at the church or funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.