Reverend Ralph Edward Corwin, 95, of Godfrey, died at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at his home.

He was born June 5, 1922, in Alton, the son of the late Elbert L. and Lella (Land) Corwin. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a cartographer. He faithfully served his Lord in various roles as a member of the North Alton Baptist Church. He was an ordained Baptist minister who began his ministry in 1962 and continued until his death. He was a metallurgist for Duncan Foundry for 37 years before retiring in 1981 at which time he became a Realtor for Wooff Realty. On Oct. 7, 1946, he married the former Thelma Jeter in Lexington, Ky. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2008.

Surviving are three daughters, Jean (Kent) Elhoffer of Hobgood, N.C., Janice (Gary) Ayres of Godfrey, and Joyce (Alex) King of Godfrey. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Denise Womack, Sarah Elhoffer, Diane Elhoffer, Martha Coveny, Eric Durbin, and Emily Allen; and 15 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Sonny Renken and Reverend Steven Helfrich will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Alton Baptist Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.