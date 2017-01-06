Rhonda Lynn Strong, 47, of Granite City, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.
