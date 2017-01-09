Richard A. “Dick” Donohue, 85, of Granite City, passed away at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born March 2, 1931, in Girard, Ill., a son of the late Leslie and Thora (Pefley) Donohue. He married Dorothy M. (Dayton) Donohue on Aug. 20, 1951, in Arkansas and she passed away on Jan. 6, 2005. He retired in 1998 from Granite City Steel after 56 years of dedicated service as a crane operator. He enjoyed attending Word of Life Tabernacle and was a remote control airplane enthusiast. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed riding and his days of fishing. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Ricky Sanders; two grandchildren, Richard Warren and Samantha Sanders; a sister, Doris Masters, all of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Les Donohue; and one sister, Eileen Ellis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.