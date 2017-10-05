Richard A. “Rich” Chanda, 88, of Granite City, passed away at 10:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

He was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Granite City, a son of the late Adolph and Veronica (Chanda) Clyde. He married Ann A. (Tadich) Chanda on April 16, 1955, at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1984 from AT&T after 33 years of dedicated service as installation engineer. He proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and had been a member of the NRA, Knights of Columbus, AMVETS, and the Moose. He enjoyed his many years living in Ocala, Fla., and working with computers and investing. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Sal Chanda-Farias of Mexico; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Marianne Chanda of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Madelline and Sam Farias; a brother-in-law, Jim Tadich of Florida; two nephews, John Tadich of Georgia and Will and Joanna Tadich of Florida; a cousin, Loretta and Ed Rakowski of Granite City; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made as Masses, to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.