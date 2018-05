Richard Aaron Shive, 86, of Wood River, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at his residence.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Brother Darrell Best will officiate and there will be time for family and friends to share stories and memories. Military rites will be accorded by Alton VFW Post No. 1308 Ritual Team.