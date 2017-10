Richard Bernard Sebold, 69, of Godfrey, died at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at home surrounded by his family after a three-year battle with idiopathathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. There will be a private burial for the family at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors the following day.