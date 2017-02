Richard C. Scheffel, 94, of Godfrey, died at 4:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, where funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery.

Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home is handling arrangements.