Richard Clarence Ripley Sr., 61, of Mattoon, Ill., formerly of Granite City, died at 8:44 a.m. Monday, March 5, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital ER in Alton.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
