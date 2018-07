Richard D. Genovese Sr., 68, of Arnold, Mo., formerly of Granite City, died Sunday, July 15, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The funeral service will be at noon Friday, July 20, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.