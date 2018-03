Richard Elmer Branding, 88, of Granite City, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 22, at First United Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.