Richard Eugene Cochran, 71, died at 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private burial will be at the Alton National Cemetery.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
Richard Eugene Cochran, 71, died at 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private burial will be at the Alton National Cemetery.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014